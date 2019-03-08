Advanced search

Celebrations as Beer Men's Shed officially opens

PUBLISHED: 11:47 04 November 2019

Councillor Geoff Pook, East Devon Cllr for Beer & Branscombe cuts the ribbon to officially open the Beer Men's Shed with L-R Cllr Susie Bond, Cllr Ben Ingham & Chris Pickles.Picture: Guy Newman

Councillor Geoff Pook, East Devon Cllr for Beer & Branscombe cuts the ribbon to officially open the Beer Men's Shed with L-R Cllr Susie Bond, Cllr Ben Ingham & Chris Pickles.Picture: Guy Newman

© Guy Newman

A scheme helping mental health and isolation of men living in and around Beer has officially opened.

Beer Men's Shed raised more than £10,000 as part of a crowdfunding campaign to build a workshop where men can get together to make things and socialise.

The project was boosted by a £4,500 contribution from East Devon District Council, £700 from Devon County Council's community chest and £500 from Devon and Cornwall Police's Community Resilience Fund.

The shed received help from Clinton Devon Estates which cleared the land for the shed to go on for free and received many donations of tools from local businesses, groups and individuals.

Chris Pickles, chairman of Beer Men's Shed, said: "We really appreciate the help that East Devon District Council has given us, not just from its own grant but also through its crowdfunding scheme which has meant that local people and organisations could join in as well.

"The result is that we received more donations that took us beyond our target, and we now have a Men's Shed that is even better equipped than we had hoped."

