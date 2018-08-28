Chair yoga Culver House residents boost Devon Air Ambulance

Joan Shaw presents a cheque at Abbeyfield Court, Culver House from the proceeds of their chair yoga to Peter Brew of Devon Air Ambulance. Ref shs 46 18TI 4956. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Abbeyfield residents are helping to keep Devon Air Ambulance up in the air after raising £100 through chair yoga.

Led by instructor Joan Shaw, residents at Culver House have been getting fit and flexible through the gentle exercises and decided to donate towards a good cause.

The class decided on Devon Air Ambulance as one resident works as a volunteer in its Sidmouth shop.

Jacqui Page, house manager, said: “It was just £100 but they [the charity] were grateful. It was a voluntary contribution as the residents felt it was nice to do and donated to them as one of our residents volunteers in the Devon Air Ambulance shop.

“Joan has been doing this for a number of years and has volunteered with Abbeyfield Sidmouth Society for quite some time.”

If you would be interested in volunteering at Culver House, phone 01395 515142 to speak to Jacqui.