Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce provides VE Day music recordings

VE Day bunting. Archant

Two solo musicians from Sidmouth have made VE Day recordings, as part of the anniversary commemorations on Friday, May 8.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

All over the country, buglers, trumpeters and cornetists will play The Last Post at 2.55pm from the safety of their homes.

This will be followed by solo pipers performing the traditional tune Battle’s O’er, and a tune specially composed for this year’s anniversary, VE Day 75.

The Sidmouth recordings will be posted on Facebook by the town’s Chamber of Commerce.

There will be an audio recording of Fiona Harvey from Sidmouth Town Band playing The Last Post, followed by a video of Mark Wightman in his kilt playing the two pipe tunes.

At 3pm the BBC will broadcast the speech made by Prime Minister Churchill on VE Day 1945, and people are being encouraged to come out on doorsteps, in gardens or on balconies, and join the nation’s toast to the heroes of World War Two, using the words ‘To those who gave so much, we thank you.’

To hear the Sidmouth recordings, visit https://www.facebook.com/SidmouthChamber/ any time after 2.30pm.