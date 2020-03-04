Chance to make your own tipple at Sidmouth Gin School

A gin school was held at The Dairy Shop, home if Sidmouth Gin. Picture: John Hammond Archant

A Sidmouth business is offering and unusual Mothering Sunday gift, with the chance to book a session at a gin school.

Sidmouth Gin School, at The Dairy Shop, has a range of award-winning gins including vodka, rum and liquors and have now opened gin school.

Customers are able to make a bespoke gin with a range of botanicals.

As part of the package, two people sharing one mini copper still, will get gin and tonic on arrival, a talk on 'all things gin' and how to make our nations favourite tipple.

John Hammond, the owner, said: "We really want people to share our love of gin and the range of amazing flavours that we are able to infuse into the spirit.

"We started making our gin in 2017 and this was always something we wanted to run and our shop gives us the perfect opportunity to offer something totally unique to customers"

Customers are encouraged to take their own botanicals to infuse into the gin and personal images to help make their own custom label.

Evening sessions start at 6.30pm and last approximately two hours.

Bookings are now being taken in the dairy shop for Sidmouth Gin School (01395 513018).