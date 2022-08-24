News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Airshow timings tweaked as performers swap display slots

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 11:06 AM August 24, 2022
Rich Goodwin will perform for the first time in his colourful biplane

Rich Goodman will now perform first in this year's airshow - Credit: Nigel Garrigan

There has been a slight change to the schedule for Sidmouth Airshow this Friday, August 26. 

The event will start and finish at the same times, but the first aeronautical display, at 5.15pm, will now be Rich Goodwin in his Pitts biplane. 

This will be followed at 5.40pm by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, as scheduled, and then Team Raven – who were originally going to start the display – will perform at 6.05pm. 

The finale will be the Red Arrows at 6.30pm, as originally planned. 

Before the air display begins, the Sidmouth Giants will be on the Esplanade from 3pm until 5pm. 

Volunteers are still needed to collect cash and contactless donations during the Airshow; anyone who can help should email Sidmouth Town Council at  towncouncil@sidmouth.gov.uk

The Regatta weekend will continue on Saturday 27 and Sunday 28, with Surf Lifesaving Club races and Sailing Club races from 10.30pm on the Saturday, a lifeboat and beach lifeguards demonstration in the afternoon, street theatre at Port Royal between 7pm and 8pm, and fireworks at 9.15pm. There will be Gig Club racing and more Sailing Club races on the Sunday. 

