New law clamps down harder on mobile phone use at the wheel

The Government is set to make it illegal to use a mobile phone in any way while driving.

At the moment, its illegal to answer a call or text while driving, unless in an emergency. The new law coming in next year will go further, banning drivers from taking photos or videos, scrolling through playlists or playing games while driving or sitting waiting for traffic lights to change.

Anyone caught will face a £200 fixed penalty notice and six points on their licence.

Drivers will still be able to us hands-free devices while driving, such as a sat-nav, if it’s secured in a cradle - although they could still be charged by police if found not to be in proper control of their vehicle.

A public consultation found 81 per cent of respondents supported the plans to make it easier for culprits to be prosecuted.

The Government will revise The Highway Code making it clear that hand-held mobile phone use at traffic lights or in motorway jams is illegal except in very limited circumstances, and that being in traffic lights counts as driving.

Devon and Cornwall Police have launched their own road safety campaign called 'Project Edward' a partnership with local emergency services, councils and government agencies to cut road deaths and serious injuries on Devon's roads to zero by 2040 and to reduce current numbers by 50 percent by 2030.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “Too many deaths and injuries occur whilst mobile phones are being held, and by making it easier to prosecute people illegally using their phone at the wheel, we are ensuring the law is brought into the 21st century while further protecting all road users.

“While our roads remain among the safest in the world, we will continue working tirelessly to make them safer, including through our award-winning THINK! campaign, which challenges social norms among high-risk drivers.”