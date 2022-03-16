Changing face of the high street as businesses explore new ways of trading

There is a certain sadness amongst those who have known Sidmouth for a long time over the loss of our more traditional businesses, and rightly so. It is a sad fact that various socio- economic factors are leading to the decline of such businesses from high streets across the country, and I really feel for the families who have suffered as a result of this.

But it’s not all doom and gloom. There seems to be an unspoken ethos emerging of ‘collaboration over competition’ with many of our small businesses supporting each other to grow - a completely free and heartening form of advertising.

Look at Libra court for example. Managed by Em from Something Lovely Pottery, the pop-up shop gives small businesses the opportunity to trade for as long as they like in a high street setting without committing fully. It’s also a great place for businesses who are going ‘the other way’ - so to speak.

Sharon Hobson of Flutterbys - Credit: Archant

Flutterbys has been trading successfully on the high street for over 10 years, but due to a number of reasons needs a change. They are closing the shop and moving to a mix of stocking shops with their own branded products, online sales and using the pop-up shop to give loyal customers the chance to pop in, say hello and get what they need.

This energetic atmosphere is bubbling amongst many business owners. People are changing how they do things - adapting and growing with the times. Look at the first lockdowns and the incredible lengths that businesses and not-for-profit organisations went to, in order to ensure that our community had access to the things they needed. The food bank went above and beyond. Grocers set up local delivery and made it easy for vulnerable people to get what they needed. Then, once things settled down and the focus moved from essential to more ‘luxury’ items, we were able to get almost anything we wanted to keep us entertained, clothed or even well read, directly to our doors.

Businesses no longer seem to be judged solely on their ability to dig their heels into the high street, gritting their teeth against the challenges that blow in, but are able to say: “I’m trying something new to keep my business, my family and myself thriving.”