'A great day' at Chanters Carnival Classics vehicle show 2019

PUBLISHED: 16:27 05 September 2019

Vehicles on display at Chanters Carnival Classics. Picture: Ottery Carnival Committee

Vehicles on display at Chanters Carnival Classics. Picture: Ottery Carnival Committee

Ottery Carnival Committee

More than 300 vehicles went on display at the Chanters Carnival Classics show on Sunday, August 25.

Organiser Laura Dyer, from the Ottery Carnival Committee, said: "A great day was had by all and the weather was very kind to us."

The Ottery Carnival Trophy for best car was won by M Hayton with his 1972 Renault Alpine, and the Ivor Cobbledick trophy for best motorcycle was won by A Down with his 1931 Coventry Eagle.

The Mike Scanes trophy for best commercial vehicle was won by I Hodder with his 1971 Bedford J Type, and the MNR Mowers trophy for best agricultural vehicle was won by P Johnston with his 1947 Massey Ferguson TE20.

Laura said she and the carnival committee would like to thank all the exhibitors and visitors.

She also thanked Hall and Scott Estate Agents and MNR Mowers for their help and sponsorship, and the volunteers who gave up their time to park the vehicles.

