Sidmouth Hospiscare and the Sidford and Sidbury British Legion benefit from the proceeds of Sidbury fireworks night

PUBLISHED: 17:30 20 January 2019

Graham Shepherd, Rachel Cross, Alan Derryman, Dr Gill Ryall (Hospiscare), Bradley Jenkins (Chairman of Sidbury Fireworks) Rodney Cross, Roger Davey (Treasurer of Sidbury Fireworks), Rob Hattrell, Ellie Hattrell, Tony Ward (Chairman of British Legion), Bailey Cross, Peter Eagles (Treasurer, British Legion). Picture: Sidbury Fireworks

Graham Shepherd, Rachel Cross, Alan Derryman, Dr Gill Ryall (Hospiscare), Bradley Jenkins (Chairman of Sidbury Fireworks) Rodney Cross, Roger Davey (Treasurer of Sidbury Fireworks), Rob Hattrell, Ellie Hattrell, Tony Ward (Chairman of British Legion), Bailey Cross, Peter Eagles (Treasurer, British Legion). Picture: Sidbury Fireworks

Sidbury Fireworks

The two charities have been presented with cheques by the organisers of the fireworks night in November 2018

Just over two months after the 2018 fireworks night at Sidbury Manor, members of two charities returned to the Manor to receive money raised on the night.

On Thursday, January 10, Dr Gill Ryall, from Sidmouth Hospiscare, was presented with £1,500, and the chairman and treasurer of the Sidford and Sidbury British Legion received £1,000.

Roger Davey, the treasurer of Sidbury Fireworks, said he was pleased with the amount raised.

“The total was the same as the previous year, but that year we raised more than ever before,” he said. “And last November, we were very lucky with the weather.”

The money donated to Hospiscare will go towards its new premises in Sidford. The charity is converting the former Sidford Surgery into its new home, and will be able to provide many extra services to people with life-limiting illnesses and their carers in the building, which is larger than its current base in Sidmouth.

