Charities benefit from proceeds of Salcombe Regis Country Fair

Front left, chairman of the Salcombe Regis Country Fair Committee Tom Griffiths and right, the Rev David Caporn at the presentation, with representatives of the seven charities - Credit: Tony Charnock

Seven Sid Valley charities have received donations from the money raised by the Salcombe Regis Country Fair – which marked its 50th anniversary this year.

On Thursday, July 21 a presentation event was held to hand over the cheques to representatives of the Admiral Nurse charity, Parkinson’s East Devon, Sidmouth Hospice at Home, Sidmouth Living with Cancer, Surf Life Saving, the Gateway Project and the Wave Project. Around 50 people attended from the charities and the Country Fair’s volunteers.

The Country Fair on Thursday, June 2 coincided with the start of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, and brought in a record £11,053, clearing a profit after costs of £8,509.

Half of this sum has been given to the charities, and local Scouts and Guides also benefited from having stalls at the fair, along with the East Africa Mission Society.

The fair is always held on a Thursday, as this was early closing day in 1972 when the event was founded. Next year's will be on Thursday 1st June 2023.