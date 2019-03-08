Gallery

Salcombe Regis Fair breaks £10k barrier

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019. The Gittisham Hall Jazz Band entertained the crowds. Picture: Tony Charnock Tony Charnock

A record breaking five figure amount has been raised at this year's Salcombe Regis Fair.

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019. The Rev David Caporn announcing the winning raffle tickets. Picture: Tony Charnock Salcombe Regis Fair 2019. The Rev David Caporn announcing the winning raffle tickets. Picture: Tony Charnock

An estimated 1,000 people were attracted to the popular event last Thursday (May 30).

As usual the village and the churchyard was filled with stalls, games and music from Gittisham Hall Jazz Band.

Blessed with 'perfect weather' organisers have announced the event raised more than £10,000 for the first time in the event's 47 year history.

More than £8,000 of the total will be donated to the village church and chosen charities, Parkinsons Disease UK East Devon branch, Sid Valley Memory Cafe-Admiral Nurse Appeal, Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club, Sid Valley Food Bank, Sid Vale and Eastern Devon Talking Newspaper Association.

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019 . Picture: Tony Charnock Salcombe Regis Fair 2019 . Picture: Tony Charnock

Organisers thanked Sidmouth Scaffolding and QES Electrical for assisting with the bandstand, Sid Vale Scouts and guides and volunteers for ensuring the afternoon ran smoothly

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019. Picture: Tony Charnock Salcombe Regis Fair 2019. Picture: Tony Charnock

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019. The hot-dog stand did a roaring trade. Picture: Tony Charnock Salcombe Regis Fair 2019. The hot-dog stand did a roaring trade. Picture: Tony Charnock

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019. Picture: Tony Charnock Salcombe Regis Fair 2019. Picture: Tony Charnock

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019 . Picture: Tony Charnock Salcombe Regis Fair 2019 . Picture: Tony Charnock

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019 . Picture: Tony Charnock Salcombe Regis Fair 2019 . Picture: Tony Charnock

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019. Crowds packed into the village throughout the afternoon. Picture: Tony Charnock Salcombe Regis Fair 2019. Crowds packed into the village throughout the afternoon. Picture: Tony Charnock

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019 . Picture: Tony Charnock Salcombe Regis Fair 2019 . Picture: Tony Charnock

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019 . Picture: Tony Charnock Salcombe Regis Fair 2019 . Picture: Tony Charnock

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019. Picture: Tony Charnock Salcombe Regis Fair 2019. Picture: Tony Charnock

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019. Picture: Tony Charnock Salcombe Regis Fair 2019. Picture: Tony Charnock

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019. Sidmouth Brownies know how to play their cards right. Picture: Tony Charnock Salcombe Regis Fair 2019. Sidmouth Brownies know how to play their cards right. Picture: Tony Charnock

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019 . Picture: Tony Charnock Salcombe Regis Fair 2019 . Picture: Tony Charnock

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019. Picture: Tony Charnock Salcombe Regis Fair 2019. Picture: Tony Charnock

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019 . The Gittisham Hall Jazz Band entertained the crowds. Picture: Tony Charnock Salcombe Regis Fair 2019 . The Gittisham Hall Jazz Band entertained the crowds. Picture: Tony Charnock

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019. Raffle ticket sales will boost donations to local charities. Picture: Tony Charnock Salcombe Regis Fair 2019. Raffle ticket sales will boost donations to local charities. Picture: Tony Charnock

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019 . The church yard, full of wild flowers. Picture: Tony Charnock Salcombe Regis Fair 2019 . The church yard, full of wild flowers. Picture: Tony Charnock

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019. The church yard, full of wild flowers. Picture: Tony Charnock Salcombe Regis Fair 2019. The church yard, full of wild flowers. Picture: Tony Charnock

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019 . The church yard, full of wild flowers. Picture: Tony Charnock Salcombe Regis Fair 2019 . The church yard, full of wild flowers. Picture: Tony Charnock

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019 . Rosalind Watt of the East Africa Missionary Society. Picture: Tony Charnock Salcombe Regis Fair 2019 . Rosalind Watt of the East Africa Missionary Society. Picture: Tony Charnock

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019. Picture: Tony Charnock Salcombe Regis Fair 2019. Picture: Tony Charnock

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019. Picture: Tony Charnock Salcombe Regis Fair 2019. Picture: Tony Charnock

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019 . Picture: Tony Charnock Salcombe Regis Fair 2019 . Picture: Tony Charnock

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019 . Picture: Tony Charnock Salcombe Regis Fair 2019 . Picture: Tony Charnock

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019 . Paintings on show inside St Mary and St Peter's church. Picture: Tony Charnock Salcombe Regis Fair 2019 . Paintings on show inside St Mary and St Peter's church. Picture: Tony Charnock

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019 . Picture: Tony Charnock Salcombe Regis Fair 2019 . Picture: Tony Charnock

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019 . Paintings on show inside St Mary and St Peter's church. Picture: Tony Charnock Salcombe Regis Fair 2019 . Paintings on show inside St Mary and St Peter's church. Picture: Tony Charnock

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019 . Picture: Tony Charnock Salcombe Regis Fair 2019 . Picture: Tony Charnock

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019. Picture: Tony Charnock Salcombe Regis Fair 2019. Picture: Tony Charnock

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019. Picture: Tony Charnock Salcombe Regis Fair 2019. Picture: Tony Charnock

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019 . Picture: Tony Charnock Salcombe Regis Fair 2019 . Picture: Tony Charnock

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019 . Picture: Tony Charnock Salcombe Regis Fair 2019 . Picture: Tony Charnock

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019 . Picture: Tony Charnock Salcombe Regis Fair 2019 . Picture: Tony Charnock

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019 . Picture: Tony Charnock Salcombe Regis Fair 2019 . Picture: Tony Charnock

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019 . Sidmouth Arboretum volunteers on hand to tell the secrets of Sidmouth's beautiful trees. Picture: Tony Charnock Salcombe Regis Fair 2019 . Sidmouth Arboretum volunteers on hand to tell the secrets of Sidmouth's beautiful trees. Picture: Tony Charnock