Salcombe Regis Fair breaks £10k barrier

PUBLISHED: 12:15 05 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:20 05 June 2019

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019. The Gittisham Hall Jazz Band entertained the crowds. Picture: Tony Charnock

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019. The Gittisham Hall Jazz Band entertained the crowds. Picture: Tony Charnock

Tony Charnock

A record breaking five figure amount has been raised at this year's Salcombe Regis Fair.

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019. The Rev David Caporn announcing the winning raffle tickets. Picture: Tony CharnockSalcombe Regis Fair 2019. The Rev David Caporn announcing the winning raffle tickets. Picture: Tony Charnock

An estimated 1,000 people were attracted to the popular event last Thursday (May 30).

As usual the village and the churchyard was filled with stalls, games and music from Gittisham Hall Jazz Band.

Blessed with 'perfect weather' organisers have announced the event raised more than £10,000 for the first time in the event's 47 year history.

More than £8,000 of the total will be donated to the village church and chosen charities, Parkinsons Disease UK East Devon branch, Sid Valley Memory Cafe-Admiral Nurse Appeal, Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club, Sid Valley Food Bank, Sid Vale and Eastern Devon Talking Newspaper Association.

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019 . Picture: Tony CharnockSalcombe Regis Fair 2019 . Picture: Tony Charnock

Organisers thanked Sidmouth Scaffolding and QES Electrical for assisting with the bandstand, Sid Vale Scouts and guides and volunteers for ensuring the afternoon ran smoothly

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019. Picture: Tony CharnockSalcombe Regis Fair 2019. Picture: Tony Charnock

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019. The hot-dog stand did a roaring trade. Picture: Tony CharnockSalcombe Regis Fair 2019. The hot-dog stand did a roaring trade. Picture: Tony Charnock

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019. Picture: Tony CharnockSalcombe Regis Fair 2019. Picture: Tony Charnock

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019 . Picture: Tony CharnockSalcombe Regis Fair 2019 . Picture: Tony Charnock

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019 . Picture: Tony CharnockSalcombe Regis Fair 2019 . Picture: Tony Charnock

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019. Crowds packed into the village throughout the afternoon. Picture: Tony CharnockSalcombe Regis Fair 2019. Crowds packed into the village throughout the afternoon. Picture: Tony Charnock

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019 . Picture: Tony CharnockSalcombe Regis Fair 2019 . Picture: Tony Charnock

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019 . Picture: Tony CharnockSalcombe Regis Fair 2019 . Picture: Tony Charnock

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019. Picture: Tony CharnockSalcombe Regis Fair 2019. Picture: Tony Charnock

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019. Picture: Tony CharnockSalcombe Regis Fair 2019. Picture: Tony Charnock

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019. Sidmouth Brownies know how to play their cards right. Picture: Tony CharnockSalcombe Regis Fair 2019. Sidmouth Brownies know how to play their cards right. Picture: Tony Charnock

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019 . Picture: Tony CharnockSalcombe Regis Fair 2019 . Picture: Tony Charnock

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019. Picture: Tony CharnockSalcombe Regis Fair 2019. Picture: Tony Charnock

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019 . The Gittisham Hall Jazz Band entertained the crowds. Picture: Tony CharnockSalcombe Regis Fair 2019 . The Gittisham Hall Jazz Band entertained the crowds. Picture: Tony Charnock

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019. Raffle ticket sales will boost donations to local charities. Picture: Tony CharnockSalcombe Regis Fair 2019. Raffle ticket sales will boost donations to local charities. Picture: Tony Charnock

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019 . The church yard, full of wild flowers. Picture: Tony CharnockSalcombe Regis Fair 2019 . The church yard, full of wild flowers. Picture: Tony Charnock

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019. The church yard, full of wild flowers. Picture: Tony CharnockSalcombe Regis Fair 2019. The church yard, full of wild flowers. Picture: Tony Charnock

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019 . The church yard, full of wild flowers. Picture: Tony CharnockSalcombe Regis Fair 2019 . The church yard, full of wild flowers. Picture: Tony Charnock

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019 . Rosalind Watt of the East Africa Missionary Society. Picture: Tony CharnockSalcombe Regis Fair 2019 . Rosalind Watt of the East Africa Missionary Society. Picture: Tony Charnock

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019. Picture: Tony CharnockSalcombe Regis Fair 2019. Picture: Tony Charnock

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019. Picture: Tony CharnockSalcombe Regis Fair 2019. Picture: Tony Charnock

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019 . Picture: Tony CharnockSalcombe Regis Fair 2019 . Picture: Tony Charnock

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019 . Picture: Tony CharnockSalcombe Regis Fair 2019 . Picture: Tony Charnock

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019 . Paintings on show inside St Mary and St Peter's church. Picture: Tony CharnockSalcombe Regis Fair 2019 . Paintings on show inside St Mary and St Peter's church. Picture: Tony Charnock

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019 . Picture: Tony CharnockSalcombe Regis Fair 2019 . Picture: Tony Charnock

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019 . Paintings on show inside St Mary and St Peter's church. Picture: Tony CharnockSalcombe Regis Fair 2019 . Paintings on show inside St Mary and St Peter's church. Picture: Tony Charnock

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019 . Picture: Tony CharnockSalcombe Regis Fair 2019 . Picture: Tony Charnock

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019. Picture: Tony CharnockSalcombe Regis Fair 2019. Picture: Tony Charnock

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019. Picture: Tony CharnockSalcombe Regis Fair 2019. Picture: Tony Charnock

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019 . Picture: Tony CharnockSalcombe Regis Fair 2019 . Picture: Tony Charnock

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019 . Picture: Tony CharnockSalcombe Regis Fair 2019 . Picture: Tony Charnock

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019 . Picture: Tony CharnockSalcombe Regis Fair 2019 . Picture: Tony Charnock

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019 . Picture: Tony CharnockSalcombe Regis Fair 2019 . Picture: Tony Charnock

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019 . Sidmouth Arboretum volunteers on hand to tell the secrets of Sidmouth's beautiful trees. Picture: Tony CharnockSalcombe Regis Fair 2019 . Sidmouth Arboretum volunteers on hand to tell the secrets of Sidmouth's beautiful trees. Picture: Tony Charnock

Salcombe Regis Fair 2019 - Wendy Eagles and Marilyn Thomas of the Sid Vale and East Devon talking newspaper . Picture: Tony CharnockSalcombe Regis Fair 2019 - Wendy Eagles and Marilyn Thomas of the Sid Vale and East Devon talking newspaper . Picture: Tony Charnock

