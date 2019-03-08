Advanced search

Are you brave enough to abseil down a 70m waterfall for charity?

PUBLISHED: 12:19 15 May 2019

A CHSW abseil at Canonteign Falls. Picture: Children's Hospice South West

A CHSW abseil at Canonteign Falls. Picture: Children's Hospice South West

Children's Hospice South West

An exhilarating challenge to raise money for Children's Hospice South West, but it's not for the faint-hearted

Is running not up your street? Perhaps cycling seems like a breeze? If you're looking for your next challenge, Children's Hospice South West (CHSW) has one with a difference.

On Saturday, July 20 and Sunday 21, the charity has places available for an exhilarating experience - abseiling down England's highest waterfall.

Canonteign Falls, just a 45-minute drive from Sidmouth within Dartmoor National Park, is a hidden gem and one of the most idyllic places to explore. The waterfall descends more than 70m.

This challenge really isn't for the faint-hearted. Participants will need to be physically fit as part of the day includes a 20-minute walk up a steep ascent to reach the top of the waterfall. Once at the top, you must be confident to climb over a barrier, positioning yourself at the very top of the Falls. It's from here that you will descend and must navigate the rock and withstand the force of the water. Full instructions will be given on the day and you'll be provided with a wetsuit.

Kate Green from Portishead, who works at CHSW's Charlton Farm hospice near Bristol, took part in the abseil last year with two of her friends. She said: "I am not at all comfortable with heights, but I wanted to face my fears, take on a challenge and feel a sense of achievement. It was both a terrifying and thrilling experience and one I'll never forget!"

It costs just £44 to take on this extreme challenge and you are encouraged to raise sponsorship to enable CHSW to continue providing the highest level of care to children and families in the South West. If you think you could go over the edge for CHSW, visit www.chsw.org.uk/abseil for more information.

