Charity supporting Vietnamese holds free variety concert

Project Return is delighted to announce a concert featuring popular local performers including the Sidmouth Town Band Ensemble, The Afterglows, The Splinters with Sam Brown, Harry Chambers and Andrew Scott on Saturday, September 17.



The variety concert will take place at St Francis Church Hall in Sidmouth at 7.30pm. Doors open at 7pm. Entrance is free but there will be a retiring collection.

Ian Harbour of Project Return said: "Places are limited for what promises to be a great night of entertainment, so book early to avoid disappointment."

To book, contact Ian at harbourian72@gmail.com or phone him on 07854 299245.



Project Return is a UK registered charity set up by Terry and Cynthia Gough in 2000. It aims to improve the health and education of the disadvantaged in Vietnam.

Project Return are also looking for new sponsors, donors and trustee members. They have a website where you can find out more about their work: www.projectreturn.org.uk.

