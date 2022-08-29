News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

Charity supporting Vietnamese holds free variety concert

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 11:17 AM August 29, 2022
Vietnamese people supported by Project Return

Vietnamese people supported by Project Return - Credit: Project Return

Project Return is delighted to announce a concert featuring popular local performers including the Sidmouth Town Band Ensemble, The Afterglows, The Splinters with Sam Brown, Harry Chambers and Andrew Scott on Saturday, September 17.


The variety concert will take place at St Francis Church Hall in Sidmouth at 7.30pm. Doors open at 7pm. Entrance is free but there will be a retiring collection.

Ian Harbour of Project Return said: "Places are limited for what promises to be a great night of entertainment, so book early to avoid disappointment."

To book, contact Ian at harbourian72@gmail.com or phone him on 07854 299245.


Project Return is a UK registered charity set up by Terry and Cynthia Gough in 2000. It aims to improve the health and education of the disadvantaged in Vietnam.

Project Return are also looking for new sponsors, donors and trustee members. They have a website where you can find out more about their work: www.projectreturn.org.uk. 
 

Sidmouth News

Don't Miss

The joke wedding photo taken on August 29 1987

The 'joke' wedding photo that turned out to predict the future

Philippa Davies

person
The sea wall and railing at Jacob's Ladder

Storm damage repair work to begin near Jacob's Ladder next month

Philippa Davies

person
Freya Pellow collects her GCSE results

Students overcome 'difficult two years' to achieve top results at King's...

Dan Wilkins

person
The Red Arrows are heading for the Sidmouth Airshow later in the summer

Timings announced for Sidmouth Airshow displays

Philippa Davies

person