Charity exhibition a chance to see region's finest artwork

Alex Walton

Published: 7:19 PM September 1, 2021   
‘It takes time to lure a catfish’ Oil on Board

‘It takes time to lure a catfish’ Oil on Board - Credit: Michael A E Beach SWAc

This Saturday (September 4) is the perfect opportunity to purchase a painting at Kennaway House from over 60 of the UK’s prominent artists and celebrity friends who have all generously donated work to raise money for the South West Academy of Fine and Applied Arts’ charity work, which includes workshops with children and young adults, and a financial donation to Children’s Hospice South West.

Paintings by Alan Cotton, Ken Howard, OBE, RA, Peter Brown and Ray Balkwill, the Academy’s patron Baroness Floella Benjamin, Dame Judi Dench and Judi Spiers can also be seen online where biddings can be placed before the live event. The paintings can also be viewed pre-auction at Kennaway House on September 2 and 3 between 10.30am and 4.30pm.

The auction will be conducted by Robin Barlow formerly of Bearne’s auctioneers. www.southwestacademy.org.uk

Sidmouth News

