Car boot sale will help keep air ambulance flying

Published: 3:03 PM September 22, 2021

A woman from Newton Poppleford is raising money for charity by organising a walking car boot sale this weekend.



Holly Nash, 22, has set up the event in her village, which takes place on Saturday, September 25 from 11am, with the idea that residents will make a donation to hold a stall outside their house with the proceeds going to Devon Air Ambulance.



Holly said: “I have chosen the Devon Air Ambulance as I have grown up in the village and appreciate we live in a rural area.

“My mum had horses while I was growing up and riding round the countryside. It is always a possibility that should an accident occur in the middle of nowhere that the Air Ambulance would always be there to help us.”



Holly is a recent graduate from Plymouth University having finished her Primary Special Educational Needs Teaching Degree and will be marrying her fiancé next year.



Holly went on to say: “My dad is a farmer and again working in the middle of nowhere, should an accident occur, the best chance of survival would probably be via Air Ambulance.

“Recently the team was on standby to transfer my nan between hospitals after a nasty fall and although they weren’t needed it was great knowing they were there for us. Living in a rural area can often mean long journeys into hospital which can be shortened and lives saved through the deployment of the Air Ambulance. Through vital donations and fundraising the Air Ambulance can continue to fly enabling patients to have quicker hospital transfers and a better chance of survival.”

Stalls will be open from 11am until 4pm and a map will be available showing the houses that are taking part which can be collected from the start point at 9 King Alfred Way, Newton Poppleford, EX10 0DG, from 10:45am on the day of the car boot.

You can contact Holly at: hollynash0803@hotmail.com or 07474977529. You can also write to Holly or pop a note through her door to express interest in having a stall.