Charity cash taken in Sidmouth football club break-in

A burglar smashed their way into Sidmouth Town Football Club and stole charity boxes and money that was to be used for a cancer support fundraiser.

The break-in happened in the early hours of Saturday, February 22.

Club secretary Geoff West was first on the scene after the alarm sounded and found that the burglar had forced the fire door at the bottom of the skittle alley, and ripped the alarm pad off the wall.

"I got a call from the alarm company so I went down there, it was about three o'clock," he said.

"Normally it's a false alarm and because it was a bit windy I was expecting the same thing, but then you see the broken window, and the door was blowing in the wind, and I thought, 'I'm not going in there, in case they're still in there'."

No-one was inside, but Mr West found that charity boxes on the bar for the Devon Air Ambulance, the fire brigade and an organisation supporting blind people had been taken.

He did not know how much money had been inside.

Cash had also been taken from a drawer under the till. The money had been collected for a charity fundraising event organised by local resident Laura Bermingham, in support of five local women who have incurable cancer.

Ms Bermingham is furious about the theft, but her event, on Friday, March 13, will still go ahead.

She posted on Facebook to say that tickets had been selling well and 'it will still be a great night'.

She is appealing for donations to help replace the stolen money via a JustGiving page, and several people have already chipped in.

A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall police said:

"Police are aware of reports of a burglary with intent to steal on Saturday 22 February between 2am and 3am at Sidmouth Town AFC Supporters Club.

"A person is believed to have forced entry to the premises and cash was taken from the collection and charity boxes.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting CR/016138/20."