Charity coffee morning to support Sidmouth Young Carers

There will be a selection of stalls to browse around at the event, at Sidmouth Conservative Club

A 'coffee morning with a difference' takes place on Monday, June 17 to raise money for Sidmouth Young Carers.

Sidmouth Conservative Club is offering some retail therapy with a selection of stalls to browse through, as well as the chance to relax and chat over coffee and home-made cakes.

The event takes place from 10am until 12.30pm at Sidmouth Conservative Club, Radway Place, next to the Radway cinema.

Sidmouth Young Carers is the club's chosen charity of the year, and one it has supported in the past. It helps young people aged from five to 18 in the Sidmouth area who look after an ill or disabled parent or sibling. This may involve feeding and dressing them, cleaning the house and making sure they take medication. The extra responsibilities and time involved often affect their schooling and other areas of their lives.

The money raised will help support the young carers and provide some respite from the difficulties they face in their home lives.