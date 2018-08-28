Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Charity gala night at Manor Pavilion Theatre, Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 17:15 29 January 2019

The New Jersey Boys

The New Jersey Boys

Archant

Varied entertainment including music, comedy and magic tricks

Comedy, magic, and plenty of music are on offer at a gala performance at the Manor Pavilion Theatre in March.

The evening of entertainment is in aid of the cardiology wards at Exeter’s RD&E Hospital, the nearest unit to Sidmouth for treating heart conditions.

The varied programme features jazz and swing music from singer Paula Mitchell, who fronts AJ’s Big Band, and her husband Colin.

Pianist and singer Peter Gill will be performing well-known comedy  songs from the last 100 years. Rosemary Hawthorne, known as ‘The Knicker Lady’, will entertain the audience with her humorous talk on the history of underwear.

The New Jersey Boys will present highlights from their show featuring a tribute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, and magician Mark Leveridge will perform his baffling tricks and illusions.

The show takes place on Thursday, March 7, and tickets are £17, box office 01395 514413.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Ottery predator, who was caught by paedophile hunters, avoids jail

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Apt faberg-themed poem written by Sidmouth resident

The fatberg under Sidmouth. Picture: South West Water

Ace the akita cross collie needs a forever home

Hannah and Sarah from ARC with Ace the Akita Collie cross. Ref sho 04 19TI 8756. Picture: Terry Ife

Yellow warning for snow and ice issued across Devon

The weather warning has been issued by the Met Office.

Brainstorming meet-up held to pitch ideas to boost Sidmouth’s image

High Street, sidmouth. Ref shs 9252-25-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Most Read

Ottery predator, who was caught by paedophile hunters, avoids jail

#includeImage($article, 225)

Apt faberg-themed poem written by Sidmouth resident

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ace the akita cross collie needs a forever home

#includeImage($article, 225)

Yellow warning for snow and ice issued across Devon

#includeImage($article, 225)

Brainstorming meet-up held to pitch ideas to boost Sidmouth’s image

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Charity gala night at Manor Pavilion Theatre, Sidmouth

The New Jersey Boys

Five Cockles players in Devon Under-20 squad

Sidmouth at home to Kingsbridge. shsp 49 18TI 6071. Picture: Terry Ife

County council pledges to make Devon carbon neutral by 2050, to meet UN target

Exhaust emissions. Picture: Getty Images

Brainstorming meet-up held to pitch ideas to boost Sidmouth’s image

High Street, sidmouth. Ref shs 9252-25-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

You have a friend in me - Ottery WI members become Dementia Friends

More than 50 members of Ottery WI have become dementia friends. Picture: Honiton Dementia Alliance
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists