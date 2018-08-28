Charity gala night at Manor Pavilion Theatre, Sidmouth

The New Jersey Boys Archant

Varied entertainment including music, comedy and magic tricks

Comedy, magic, and plenty of music are on offer at a gala performance at the Manor Pavilion Theatre in March.

The evening of entertainment is in aid of the cardiology wards at Exeter’s RD&E Hospital, the nearest unit to Sidmouth for treating heart conditions.

The varied programme features jazz and swing music from singer Paula Mitchell, who fronts AJ’s Big Band, and her husband Colin.

Pianist and singer Peter Gill will be performing well-known comedy songs from the last 100 years. Rosemary Hawthorne, known as ‘The Knicker Lady’, will entertain the audience with her humorous talk on the history of underwear.

The New Jersey Boys will present highlights from their show featuring a tribute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, and magician Mark Leveridge will perform his baffling tricks and illusions.

The show takes place on Thursday, March 7, and tickets are £17, box office 01395 514413.