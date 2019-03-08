Advanced search

Sidmouth charity shop to reopen following refurbishment

PUBLISHED: 12:31 20 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:31 20 May 2019

The Save the Children shop has undergone refurbishment works and will reopen this weekend. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A Sidmouth charity shop will reopen this weekend after refurbishment works.

Save the Children will reopen on Saturday, May 25, with an 'updated' look and feel.

The children's charity has traded in Church Street for 27 years.

A Save the Children spokesman said: "The fully refurbished shop will have an updated look and feel, drawing on the coastal visuals and history of the space as a dress shop.

"Building on the idea that second-hand shopping should encompass an atmosphere of kindness, creativity and generosity, the space will continue to be packed full of wonderful treasures from the local community and sourced new goods, with all the money going to help the most vulnerable children in the UK and around the world."

