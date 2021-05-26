Published: 6:00 AM May 26, 2021 Updated: 5:28 PM May 26, 2021

If you think all charity shops are the same, think again - the Samaritans’ store in Sidmouth is not only a successful fundraising outlet but it’s also a unique showcase for some of the area’s best artistic talents.

Sidmouth-based photographer Kyle Baker - Credit: Kyle Baker



The shop, located in a former bank building, reopened from lockdown last month and within three weeks had attracted 700 paying customers, providing much-needed financial assistance for the Exeter, Mid and East Devon branch of the charity.



Kyle is also a crew member for Sidmouth Lifeboat - Credit: Kyle Baker

But it’s more than just the usual mix of cards and donated items, because part of the shop operates as a showcase for local artistic talent.



The latest exhibition of work has seen some dramatic images from professional Sidmouth-based photographer and videographer Kyle Baker, 23.

A jellyfish caught on camera off Sidmouth seafront - Credit: Kyle Baker



Kyle photographs events across the UK but specialises in landscapes and waves, especially in the south west, using underwater cameras and lighting allowing him to create startling images from beneath the surface as well as above.



He has also been a volunteer lifeboat crew member at Sidmouth for the past four years and his display at the town’s Samaritans shop includes images taken with his fellow volunteers.



“I became involved with the Samaritans when I was advising on cliff top walk signposts. Then the charity opened the shop in Sidmouth and it was a perfect combination of a great cause and an opportunity to show my work locally,” explains Kyle who set up his business in 2016 with the help of the Prince’s Trust.



“The exhibition in the shop has gone well. Several people have said they’ve seen the photographs and I’ve sold over a dozen prints - a big success,” he added.



The shop is operated entirely by volunteers and is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10am until 4pm; the charity does not benefit directly from sale of artists’ work, although they make a donation in return for the exhibition.



Mel Whittock, director of the Samaritans branch, said: “It’s a real bonus for the charity and for the community to be able to display the work of talented local artists of all kinds, as well as raising funds. Like all charities, our traditional ways of getting donations — like street collections — have been unavailable for the past year.

“We’re fortunate that our shop is in a brilliant high street position so we can give maximum exposure to artists. We’ll be showing a range of artists in the coming months, so we’d love people — visitors and local residents — to drop in,” she added.