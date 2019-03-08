Advanced search

Charity walk through Haldon Forest

PUBLISHED: 13:00 22 September 2019

Brian McKay, who has MND, will be taking part in the fundraising event. Picture: Rebekah Horton

Brian McKay, who has MND, will be taking part in the fundraising event. Picture: Rebekah Horton

Rebekah Horton

A fundraising walk for the Exeter and East Devon branch of the Motor Neurone Disease Association will take place on Sunday, October 6.

The Discovery Trail at Haldon Forest Park. Picture: Simon Stuart-Miller PhotographyThe Discovery Trail at Haldon Forest Park. Picture: Simon Stuart-Miller Photography

Walk To D'Feet Motor Neurone Disease will also mark the charity's 40th anniversary, and aims to raise at least £750.

It will take place along the Discovery Trail, a surfaced, one and a half mile route, suitable for wheelchairs and pushchairs.

There are fun features along the route for children, regular resting points and stunning views.

The walk will be introduced by the Lord Mayor of Exeter, Peter Holland.

Those attending will include Dr Timothy Harrower, consultant neurologist at the RD&E NHS Foundation Trust, who has a special interest in MND.

Brian McKay, a former Royal Marine living with MND, who was diagnosed at 64, is taking on the Walk To D'Feet MND challenge to help fundraise and show that the illness will not beat him.

Denise Davies, head of community fundraising at the MND Association, said: "Brian piloted on this summer's Exeter airport flyday for Children's Hospice South West.

Exeter and East Devon branch association visitor, Cynthia Hopkins, said: "From the Devon coastal skies to the beauteous terrain of Haldon forest, Brian shows us that you can flourish, not just survive with MND."

Denise Davies, head of community fundraising at the MND Association, said: "Without the amazing support of people like Brian, the MND Association simply would not be able to provide its vital support services, fund research to find a cure and campaign and raise awareness of MND.

"Together we are making a real difference for people affected by this devastating disease."

Motor neurone disease is a fatal, rapidly-progressing condition that affects the brain and spinal cord, attacking the nerves that control movement so muscles no longer work. It kills a third of sufferers within a year.

The Haldon Forest Park event will run from 10am until 3pm, with two walks along the Discovery Trail, at 11am and 1pm respectively.

You can take the trail multiple times.

Tickets cost £15, including a Walk To D'Feet MND T-shirt and a Devon cream tea for adults or a wristband with a cupcake and drink for children.

Wheelchair access is provided as well as bike and tramper hire, and there is parking available in the Haldon car park.

For tickets visit eventbrite.

