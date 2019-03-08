Advanced search

Charity wants to know if you can walk these Sidmouth pooches

PUBLISHED: 15:22 14 May 2019

Ruby and Murphy need some good walkies - can you help? Picture: The Cinnamon Trust.

A national charity whose army of volunteers help people over retirement age and those in the latter stages of terminal illness is seeking a helper to walk two Sidmouth pooches.

The Cinnamon Trust is looking to welcome new dog walking volunteers to help walk 14-year-old Labrador crosses Murphy and Ruby.

A spokesman said: "A large number of elderly or ill pet owners become very worried about their ability to care for their pets, feeling that their only option is to rehome them. This is where our national network of dedicated volunteers step in to offer support enabling them to stay together."

All volunteers help in the ways that are most appropriate to them.

Teams take it in turn to visit housebound owners to take the dog for a walk, volunteers foster pets as one of their family when owners face a spell in hospital and they take pets to the vet. To register, call 01736 758707 or email appeals@cinnamon.org.uk

