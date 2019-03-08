Advanced search

'That's what friends are for' - Charlie's Angels nearly double total for businesswoman

PUBLISHED: 12:57 18 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:57 18 July 2019

Charlie Gwillim with Charlie's Angels at the Tipton 10k Run. Ref shs 29 19TI 7596. Picture: Terry Ife

Charlie Gwillim with Charlie's Angels at the Tipton 10k Run. Ref shs 29 19TI 7596. Picture: Terry Ife

An 'emotional' race has raised more than £19,400 to support a popular Sidmouth businesswoman after she was diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour.

Charlie Gwillim with Charlie's Angels at the Tipton 10k Run. Ref shs 29 19TI 7599. Picture: Terry Ife

Friends of Charlie Gwillim and her fiancé Rob Jackson took on the 10km Otter River and Run in Tipton St John on Saturday.

Ben Rix, who was among the group called Charlie's Angels, said tears were shed at the finish line.

Loved ones of the couple wanted to do something to support them following Charlie's diagnosis in February.

Miss Gwillim, 27, was diagnosed after an optician found an abnormality behind her eye.

This led doctors to finding a cancerous tumour in the front of her brain.

Her friends set up a Go Fund Me page, which achieved its £10,000 target within two days.

The page now stands at £19,405 with more than 600 donations.

Mr Rix said: "We had no way of knowing it was going to raise that amount. As we said all along it has been overwhelming.

"It's been mind blowing. It was very emotional. I think everybody felt it, some people had never done a run before and then we remembered why we were doing it. There were a few tears at the finish line. It was so worthwhile.

"I think about our friendship group and families and we really have come together as friends.

"That's what friends are for. I know I'm biased and I think we will agree it was a totally incredible experience. It was very moving for everybody."

The money raised will be donated to the couple to provide a financial cushion after Rob gave up work to become Charlie's full time carer.

The couple are currently planning their wedding after Rob proposed to his girlfriend of seven years at home after they had to cancel their trip to Rome.

Mr Rix added: "Rob said a number of times how grateful they are to everybody for all of their help and support. It has been a really good feeling as well as very moving.

"It [the money] is going to be a cushion. You can see where all the donations have come from and it's come from people all over the town. Every little helps.

"We are a group that love each other and we are grateful to Sidmouth and the wider public for their support."

To visit the funding page https://www.gofundme.com/f/1m4jfqsrs0?member.

