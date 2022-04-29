Sidmouth's Charlotte Reid visits brain tumour research lab

Charlotte Reid with her parents Angie and Steve at the Wall of Hope at the brain tumour research centre in Plymouth - Credit: Gary Schwartz

Sidmouth’s Charlotte Reid, who is living with the long-term effects of a brain tumour, has visited a research centre where scientists are searching for a cure.

Charlotte, 22, and her parents Angie and Steve were invited to the Brain Tumour Research Centre of Excellence at the University of Plymouth on Wednesday, April 27 to tour the laboratories and talk to the scientists about their work.

They also placed 12 tiles on a ‘Wall of Hope’ to represent the funding ‘Charlotte’s Army’ have raised towards the charity Brain Tumour Research. Each tile represented £2,740 – the cost of funding a day of research activities.

The visit came just days after Charlotte’s latest operation, carried out at Derriford Hospital in Plymouth, after she suffered a massive seizure that left her unconscious; she has made an excellent recovery.

Charlotte and her parents were among a select group of Brain Tumour Research supporters who were invited to the centre, along with model and entrepreneur Caprice Bourret, a patron of the charity.

The group who visited the research facility, with Brain Tumour Research patron Caprice Bourret - Credit: Gary Schwartz

Angie said: “Charlotte’s life has been turned upside-down by the side effects from her brain tumour which are huge and life-changing and she is dependent on us. Nevertheless, she remains largely positive. “Our hope is that one day there will be improved and less damaging treatments and eventually a cure.”

Mel Tiley, community development manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: “We’ve been blown away by the support we have received from Charlotte’s Army of supporters including Devon and Cornwall Police and the Sidmouth community.

“Charlotte’s story reminds us that just 12.5 per cent of those diagnosed with a brain tumour survive beyond five years compared with an average of 50 per cent across all cancers. We cannot allow this desperate situation to continue. Brain Tumour Research is determined to change outcomes for brain tumour patients and ultimately find a cure.”

Brain Tumour Research funds sustainable research at dedicated centres in the UK. It also campaigns for the Government and the larger cancer charities to invest more in research into brain tumours in order to speed up new treatments for patients and, ultimately, to find a cure.