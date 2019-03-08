Garden from Chelsea Flower Show recreated at The Donkey Sanctuary

The 'Donkeys Matter' Garden at the Chelsea Show. Picture: Clive Boursnell, Copyrighted Clive Boursnell

A garden at the Chelsea Flower Show, representing The Donkey Sanctuary's work around the world, has been rebuilt at the charity's Sidmouth base.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It will be open free of charge to visitors from Monday, July 15.

The garden uses water as its central theme, because in some of the poorest countries in the world, owning a donkey means access to clean water. In places such as Namibia, Lamu, Somaliland and Ethiopia, donkeys collect water for an entire community, freeing women to be economically active and children to get an education.

A path running through the garden represents the many journeys donkeys carry out for their owners. The garden also features a shelter and a well with a dripping bucket. The plants and trees include Mediterranean sea holly, irises, lavender, pine and cypress.

The Donkeys Matter Artisan Garden, created by North Devon designers Annie Prebensen and Christina Williams, won the People's Choice Award and a silver medal in the judges' awards at the show in May.

It was made possible by a generous supporter of The Donkey Sanctuary, who wanted the charity to have a garden at the prestigious show to raise its profile and take its message to a wider audience.