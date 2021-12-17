Sidmouth charity boosted by kind-hearted support

Colleagues at The Original Factory Shop giving the cheque to Sidmouth Hospice at Home - Credit: Sidmouth Hospice at Home

A Sidmouth-based charity has been given a vital boost by the fundraising efforts of kind-hearted workers at a store in town.

Colleagues at The Original Factory Shop on Sidmouth High Street raised £263.87 for Sidmouth Hospice at Home, their local charity partner over the last six months.

The charity was picked following a Facebook poll by the store earlier in the year asking their customers which charity they should support.

The partnership is designed to make customers and colleagues aware of the care and support that Sidmouth Hospice at Home gives to people with life-limiting illnesses in the town.

Customers can continue to support the charity by making a donation in the charity box in the store. Donations will also be made to the store’s charity fund when a customer buys a carrier bag or swipes their TOFS Club member card.

Sue from the Factory Shop said: “We’re really excited that we and our customers have helped to raise nearly £300 for Sidmouth Hospice at Home, our chosen charity. What they do is invaluable for the local area and we’d like to think that this effort will go some small way to supporting their work in the community. As a company, this year we have decided to support local charities in our towns, and in March we asked our customers through Facebook which charity they would like us to support.”

Sidmouth Hospice at Home is a local charity, founded in 1985 and funded by the community, with the aim to ensure that care and support are provided to people in the Sid Valley with life-limiting illnesses, as well as their carers and families. The charity commissions and funds a specialist palliative nursing team providing 24/7 care to patients in their own homes. The demand is expected to increase over the coming years, due to the ageing population.

Over the course of the partnership, The Original Factory Shop will be running a wide range of fundraising activities to support Sidmouth Hospice at Home, including coordinated fundraising events organised by colleagues.