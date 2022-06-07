News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Cherry tree for Queens Jubilee

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 1:57 PM June 7, 2022
salcomeb regis church

The new cherry tree is being planted in the Salcombe Regis churchyard. - Credit: Jacqueline Freeman


The town of Salcombe Regis plant a cherry tree to celebrate the Queens Platinum Jubilee last weekend. 

An outdoor service, held last Sunday, (June 5) to mark both Pentecost and the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, was considered an appropriate occasion to plant a new cherry tree in Salcombe Regis churchyard.

A spokesman for the Salcombe Regis Church said: "The much loved old cherry tree is sadly approaching the end of its life and that, and the Queen’s Green Canopy Initiative, prompted Sunday’s ceremony. The Rev. David Caporn gave a blessing in the hope that it would bring joy to people in the future in the same way as the existing tree has over the years."

As part of the town's other Queens Jubilee events, Salcombe Regis also held the 50th anniversary Country Fair last Thursday, (June 2).

