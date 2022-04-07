Eight in ten UK adults now have the Covid-19 antibodies - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

All children aged five and over are now eligible to have the Covid-19 vaccination.

Bookings can be made online or by calling 119 but the vaccination is not being given to this age group in school.

Walk-in and pop-up clinics are advertised on NHS England’s site finder, but parents are advised to check the clinic is offering vaccinations to this age group.

NHS Devon CCG are encouraging parents to get their children vaccinated this Easter.

NHS Devon Clinical Commissioning Group’s chief nurse, Darryn Allcorn, said: “The Easter holiday is the perfect time to get your children vaccinated.

“By the time they leave school, they will have been offered vaccinations for around 18 different diseases.

“This Covid-19 jab adds to the vaccinations offered by the NHS to help keep them safe and well.

“It’s also not too late for others who haven’t yet had their jabs, including children who were previously offered the vaccination due to a health condition, older brothers and sisters and mums and dads.”