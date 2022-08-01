Folk Festival: children enjoy Dustbin Doris play

Children were enthralled by Rhubarb Theatre's performance of Dustbin Doris at All Saints Church Hall on Saturday, July 30.

The show features a mix of performers and puppets and tells the story of homeless lady Doris, who lives in a dustbin. Doris rescues small animals and is befriended by refuse collectors Matt and Ola.

It's a touching story featuring music, mime, songs and physical comedy. At the end of the show children are able to chat to performers and learn behind the scenes secrets.

Young audience member Edward said: "I have some marionettes at home which I enjoy performing with so it was interesting to learn about how the puppeteers work,'."

Adults enjoyed Dustbin Doris as well. Hazel McCartney from Plymouth said: 'The show had a lovely energy and passed on an important message about plastic and waste pollution without being preachy. It's the best entertainment we've had all day."