Children's activities at Sidmouth Library

PUBLISHED: 18:00 21 October 2019

Planting seeds outside Sidmouth Library. Picture: Sidmouth Library

Sidmouth Library

Children in Sidmouth can start the half-term week by planting seeds that will, one day, grow into trees.

Sidmouth In Bloom will be helping them to place the seeds in pots of earth outside Sidmouth Library on Monday, October 21, starting at 2pm.

At a later date, when the seeds have grown into small plants, the children can come back to plant them in the ground, in a spot chosen by Sidmouth In Bloom.

On Saturday, October 26 at 10am the library will host an autumn-themed family storytime with local storytellers Tony and Cathy. The event is free, but donations to the library are welcomed.

On Thursday, October 31 at 4pm there will be a special Halloween-themed storytelling session. Children can come along in their Halloween costumes or pyjamas, and there will be hot chocolate and biscuits on offer. Tickets are £1 per child and available by calling the library on 01395 512 192, visiting in person, or messaging the library on Facebook.

