Children's soft play area could soon be opening in Sidmouth

Couple reveal plans to open children's soft play area in former Woolbrook butchers shop, in Sidmouth. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A children's indoor soft play area could soon be opening in Sidmouth.

The Loynd family has now acquired 32 Woolbrook Road, a former butchers shop, and hope to reopen it as a toddlers soft play area and meeting room.

East Devon District Council has already given the family permission to remove a wall dividing the front and back areas of the shop.

A further planning application has been submitted, requesting to change the use of the grade II listed building from retail use.

The family hope to create a soft play area at the back of the store and a space for parents to relax at the front - the new venture will be known as 'Woolbrook Hub'.

Woolbrook Hub will be available for hire from 4pm each day for birthday parties or as a private meeting room.

There will be a projector and screen available and refreshments available if required.

Ron and Teresa Loynd, who also own Woolbrook News next door, said: "There has already been a great deal of interest in booking the new facility so hopefully the wait wont be too much longer.

"It is hoped that it can be open around November 2019.

"The shop has been unused for a few years now and it would be good to get it back into community use.

"Since the tea room was opened at Woolbrook News in May 2018 it has proved to be a great success and is well used by local people and a great meeting place.

"We are pleased to say that we are still receiving good feedback about the transformation nearly two years after buying the business in November 2017 and would like to thank the local community for supporting us.

"We decided to do a soft play area because there is nothing in Sidmouth for toddlers and I had customers come into the tea room here with little ones and they obviously needed more to play with while they were having coffee so I saw the opportunity to put something in.

"Sidmouth has always needed something like this, it isn't going to be as big as we would like but it is a really good start."