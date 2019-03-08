Family flying high as son set to fly in to end Sidmouth air display 2019

Chinook Display Team Captain, Squadron Leader Jon "JT" Turner will be part of the display team at Sidmouth Air Show. Picture: RAF Odiham Archant

The son of a former RAF group captain says it will be a privilege to take to the sky to end this year's air display.

Jon Turner with his parents Carole and Jeff who live in Sidmouth. Picture: Jon Turner Jon Turner with his parents Carole and Jeff who live in Sidmouth. Picture: Jon Turner

The Turner family, from Sidmouth, are flying high as Squadron leader Jon 'JT' Turner will head up the Chinook display team set to appear over the seafront on Friday (August 23).

He will be watched on by his parents Jeff and Carole, and children Sam and Amelia.

Jeff, who is a Sidmouth town councillor, also had a successful career in the Royal Air Force for nearly three decades as an engineer officer and group captain.

He said: "We are very proud of him. He has done very well.

The Chinook display team, which is based at RAF Odiham in Hampshire, are last to perform at this year's display, which will see more than an hour of aerobatic performances from five different teams.

Squadron leader Turner said spectators can expect a 'cauldron of noise' due to the snapping noise the blades make while in motion.

He said crowds will want to be ready for when the helicopter lowers its ramps so that the crew can wave to spectators during the 12 minute display.

The father-of-two said: "I'm proud to do it. It is an absolute privilege showing off the aircraft, it is an incredible aircraft.

"Mum and dad retired to Sidmouth some years now. We have always come down to visit and we bring the kids down. We are made to feel welcome by all the local people mum and dad know. It is a lovely seaside venue.

"When the Red Arrows could not display this year I was trying to put the idea in dad's head we could get a couple of alternative acts and we would volunteer to come down and do it.

"We will be showing off the aircraft, on the day we will bring the aircraft as close as we can to the crowd. It is noisy, there will be a blade slap and Sidmouth should become a cauldron of noise.

"It's good lots of people can bring their own families along. Seaside venues are the best, and I hope Sidmouth gets even bigger, it's a good venue to hold it (an air display)."

The Chinook team are expected to arrive during Friday afternoon to meet RAF cadets as a thank-you to the youngsters for helping with the event.

This year's display features performances from RAF Falcons, Twirlybatics, Battle of Britain Flight spitfire, Strikemaster Jets and the Chinook team between 6pm and 7.05pm.

Road restrictions and closures will be in place between 2pm and 9pm on the day and parking is available at sites including Sidmouth Cricket Club, rugby club and Knowle.