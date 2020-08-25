Advanced search

Casualty rescued after Ottery kitchen fire

PUBLISHED: 12:00 25 August 2020

One person had to be rescued after a fire in the kitchen of a house in Ottery St Mary on Sunday evening (August 23)

Fire crews from Ottery, Honiton and Middlemoor, along with police and ambulances, were called out at 8.10pm after reports of a smoke alarm sounding at a two-storey terraced house in Mill Street.

A spokesman for Ottery Fire Station said: “Fire crews arrived quickly and got to work dealing with the incident.

“One person was reported still inside the property and breathing apparatus was used to enter and rescue the casualty.

“The casualty suffered very minor smoke inhalation but was tended to by ambulance crews on scene and then taken to hospital.

“We wish the individual a speedy recovery.”

The fire had started in a chip pan and left the house 20 per cent damaged.

