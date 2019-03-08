Chandelier fund boosted by Budleigh Salterton Male Voice Choir concert
PUBLISHED: 16:00 20 October 2019
Jackie Browning
The Budleigh Salterton Male Voice Choir performed a concert at the Sidholme Music Room in aid of the ongoing project to restore its impressive chandeliers.
It was the first time the choir had sung at Sidholme.
Because of the small stage, only 20 of its 60-odd members were able to take part, but they attracted a full audience, with Matt Kingston as guest musical director and Andy Benoy accompanying them on the piano.
Val Howels also performed a selection of songs, accompanied by Dorothy Worthington.
The Sidholme Hotel will need to raise around £80,000 to complete the restoration of its seven chandeliers.
The largest has been repaired and replaced, along with two smaller ones.
A fourth is expected back in place in time for Christmas.
The restoration work is being carried out by a glass specialist in Kent, David Wilkinson, whose clients include the Royal Family.
His work diary includes a major project at Kensington Palace in January.
