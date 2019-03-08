Chandelier fund boosted by Budleigh Salterton Male Voice Choir concert

The choir performing at Sidholme Music Room. Picture: Jackie Browning Jackie Browning

The Budleigh Salterton Male Voice Choir performed a concert at the Sidholme Music Room in aid of the ongoing project to restore its impressive chandeliers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It was the first time the choir had sung at Sidholme.

Because of the small stage, only 20 of its 60-odd members were able to take part, but they attracted a full audience, with Matt Kingston as guest musical director and Andy Benoy accompanying them on the piano.

Val Howels also performed a selection of songs, accompanied by Dorothy Worthington.

The Sidholme Hotel will need to raise around £80,000 to complete the restoration of its seven chandeliers.

The largest has been repaired and replaced, along with two smaller ones.

A fourth is expected back in place in time for Christmas.

The restoration work is being carried out by a glass specialist in Kent, David Wilkinson, whose clients include the Royal Family.

His work diary includes a major project at Kensington Palace in January.