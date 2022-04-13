News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Choral Society wins funding to perform Vaughan Williams concert

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 6:00 PM April 13, 2022
Sidmouth Choral Society

Sidmouth Choral Society - Credit: Archant

Sidmouth Choral Society has been awarded £1,500 to stage a concert celebrating the 150th anniversary of Vaughan Williams’ birth. 

The grant has come from the Vaughan Williams Charitable Trust to support the event on Saturday, April 30 at Sidmouth Parish Church. 

The choir will perform works including the beautiful cantatas Dona Nobis Pacem (Grant Us Peace) and Toward the Unknown Region. ‘The Lark Ascending’ will be played by violinist, Amber Randall. English folk songs and works by Finzi, Stanford and Parry will also be performed. 

The society’s musical director Kris Emmett, who applied for the grant, said: “I am thrilled to receive this funding. It will enable us to sing Vaughan Williams’ lesser-known works while offering a varied and exciting programme to our audience.”  

The choir will sing Dona Nobis Pacem for the people of Ukraine, and Toward the Unknown Region in memory of Joyce Hall, who was their chair from 2015 until 2019 and who passed away in April 2020.  

Tickets are £10 and available from choir members, Paragon Books, Sidmouth, via Ticketsource or on the door.  

