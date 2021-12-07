Donkey sanctuary festive carol service

The Donkey Sanctuary will once again hold its virtual Carols by Candlelight service this Friday.

Taking place on Friday 10, the event will take place at 6 pm via a link on the Donkey Sanctuary website.

Following on from the award-winning ‘Sanctuary From Your Sofa’ events held last year online due to the coronavirus pandemic, the evening includes live-streamed visits from the charity’s Paccombe Farm in Harcombe, near Sidmouth, as well as pre-recorded readings, traditional Christmas Carols performed by a local choir and music from the Exeter Railway Band.

Candlelight host and former BBC Radio Bristol presenter Emma Britton said: “I was so excited to be asked to host this year’s Carols by Candlelight event. I really hope that all the wonderful supporters of The Donkey Sanctuary enjoy this very special evening.”

Emma Britton at The Donkey Sanctuary ii - Credit: Donkey Sanctuary

The Donkey Sanctuary Sidmouth - Credit: Donkey Sanctuary

For more information, including how to watch the event, visit the Donkey Sanctuary website.