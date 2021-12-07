News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Donkey sanctuary festive carol service

Adam Manning

Published: 5:10 PM December 7, 2021
Updated: 5:12 PM December 7, 2021
Former BBC Radio Bristol presenter Emma Britton at The Donkey Sanctuary - Credit: Donkey Sanctuary

The Donkey Sanctuary will once again hold its virtual Carols by Candlelight service this Friday. 

Taking place on Friday 10, the event will take place at 6 pm via a link on the Donkey Sanctuary website. 

Following on from the award-winning ‘Sanctuary From Your Sofa’ events held last year online due to the coronavirus pandemic, the evening includes live-streamed visits from the charity’s Paccombe Farm in Harcombe, near Sidmouth, as well as pre-recorded readings, traditional Christmas Carols performed by a local choir and music from the Exeter Railway Band. 

Candlelight host and former BBC Radio Bristol presenter Emma Britton said: “I was so excited to be asked to host this year’s Carols by Candlelight event. I really hope that all the wonderful supporters of The Donkey Sanctuary enjoy this very special evening.” 

Emma Britton at The Donkey Sanctuary ii - Credit: Donkey Sanctuary

The Donkey Sanctuary Sidmouth - Credit: Donkey Sanctuary

For more information, including how to watch the event, visit the Donkey Sanctuary website. 

