Christmas concerts around East Devon

PUBLISHED: 15:00 06 December 2019

Exmouth Town Band, performing in festive headgear. Picture: Exmouth Town Band

Exmouth Town Band, performing in festive headgear. Picture: Exmouth Town Band

Whether you are looking forward to hearing traditional carols, choral works, cheerful brass bands, modern-day Christmas songs or even medieval Yuletide music, there is something for you in East Devon.

Modern-day balladeers GreenMatthews. Picture: Supplied by artists

Here are some of the festive concerts taking place in the area in the run-up to Christmas.

Sidmouth Town Band Christmas concert.

The programme will feature brand new arrangements of festive favourites, traditional seasonal music, and a few light-hearted surprises. The band say this is a concert with a 'real feel-good factor'.

Friday, December 6, 7.30pm, and Saturday, December 7, 2.30pm.

Exmouth Town Band, performing in festive headgear. Picture: Exmouth Town Band

Manor Pavilion Theatre, Sidmouth. Tickets £5.

Ottery St Mary Choral Society

Christmas Concert featuring John Rutter's Gloria, accompanied by a brass ensemble, organ, and timpani, followed by Carols for All.

Saturday, December 7, Ottery St Mary Parish Church, 7.30pm. Admission with programme £14 to include wine and mince pies.

Modern-day balladeers GreenMatthews. Picture: Supplied by artists

Exmouth Town Concert Band

A popular annual event featuring 'festive favourites and seasonal singalongs'. The programme will include hits from stage and screen, marches, modern arrangements and popular classics. Also featuring special guests, the Exmouth Shanty Men.

Tuesday, December 10, Exmouth Pavilion. 7.30pm. Tickets £8.

A Brief History of Christmas

Ottery Christmas lights switch on, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton PhotographyOttery Christmas lights switch on, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

600 years of Yuletide songs, carols, tunes and tales.

Modern-day balladeers GreenMatthews present an exploration of midwinter festivities, beginning in the Middle Ages and ending in the 20th century. The show features long-forgotten songs and stories as well as well-loved carols.

Saturday, December 14, The Beehive, Honiton, 7.30pm. Tickets £12.50 advance/students, £15.50 on the door.

Sidmouth Choral Society Christmas Concert

Ottery Christmas lights switch on, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Britten: Ceremony of Carols, Vaughan Williams, Fantasia on Christmas Carols, and other seasonal music.

Saturday, December 14, Sidmouth Parish Church, 7.30pm. Tickets £10.

Junction 25 Concertina Band, Christmas Concert

Carols and other Christmas music played on the concertina, along with festive entertainment. Refreshments available.

The Junction 25 concertina band. Picture: Supplied by bandThe Junction 25 concertina band. Picture: Supplied by band

Saturday, December 14, Sidholme Hotel, 3.30pm, free admission.

Ottery St Mary Silver Band and Brass Class Christmas Concert

The Institute, Ottery St Mary, 7.30pm.

Budleigh Salterton Male Voice Choir Carol Concert.

The programme will feature some old favourites, and some new material.

Saturday, December 21, St Peter's Church, Budleigh Salterton, 7.30pm

Ticket details to be announced on the choir's website nearer the date of the concert.



