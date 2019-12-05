Festive fun for families at Sidmouth Library

There is plenty of festive fun at Sidmouth Library this month.

Children are invited to come and make paper Christmas decorations on Saturday, December 7, from 10am until noon.

On Tuesday, December 10, the popular Boo to a Goose Theatre company will perform their new show for children aged two to eight, Once Upon a Christmas.

The show starts at 4pm and lasts an hour.

Tickets are £3 and can be bought from the library.

On Friday, December 13, the library is holding a Christmas Celebration with stories, poems and songs for all ages, from 4.30pm until 5.30pm.

Tickets are £5 and include hot chocolate, mulled wine and mince pies.

On Saturday, December 14, local storytellers Tony and Cathy will be telling family Christmas stories in the children's library from 10am until 11am, with a festive craft session to follow.

On Monday, December 23, families can start their Christmas holidays by taking part in the library's Christmas LEGO club, from 10am until noon.

Children (and adults) are challenged to come up with the most festive LEGO creation and there will be prizes for the best.

Tony and Cathy will be there again to tell Christmas stories.

For more details about any event, visit the library or call 01395 512192.