Ottery family lights up home in memory of mum
- Credit: Hazel Harris
An Ottery family held a ceremonial switching-on of their Christmas lights in aid of charity at the weekend with more than 100 people turning up to show their support.
Simon and his wife Hazel together with their three children, Eleanor, Noah, and Emma-Jane, invited friends, family and supporters to the switching on of their Christmas lights at their home on Abbot Close at 6pm on Sunday, November 28.
It is the third time that the Harris’s have really gone to town with the decorations and this year they put twice as many lights up as last year.
The celebrations were in aid of Alzheimer’s Society and in memory of Simon’s mum, Ann Harris, who died of Frontotemporal dementia and Alzheimer’s seven years ago.
Family friend Dom Boull, who owns D & Ms Discos, helped put up the lights and provided music and a snow machine on the night.
Hazel said: “We estimate that about 100 people turned up.
“We continue to do this in memory of Simon’s mum, but also as I now work alongside Alzheimer’s Society in my role as Team Manager for East Devon OPMH Team (Devon Partnership NHS Trust).”
“By selling hot chocolates and cakes (donated by Barchester Homes) on the night we kick-started the fundraising and raised £150 and had £55 donated on the Just Giving page. “We hope to raise £400 this year.”