Ottery's big switch on lights up the town

Philippa Davies

Published: 5:57 PM December 1, 2021
Ottery Christmas lights switch on 2021

Carnival royalty Hermione Wood, Emerald Wood and Lucy Ryder switch on the lights - Credit: Alex Walton

It was Ottery St Mary’s turn to light up for Christmas on Friday, November 27, with the big switch-on taking place during the late-night shopping evening. 

The evening began with a torchlit procession from the church to the town centre, led by the town crier Laurie Palmer. 

He was followed by the carnival ‘royalty’, Hermione Wood, Emerald Wood and Lucy Ryder, and the La La Choir, singing as they walked.  

The Christmas lights were then switched on outside the council offices with the Mayor, Vicky Johns, leading the proceedings.

The evening’s entertainment continued with carol singing in the square, led by the La La Choir, and there were also two traction engines giving people rides around the town centre. Other festive activities on the night included a Christmas craft market in Silver Street, and the Christmas Tree Festival in the church where dozens of decorated trees were on display. 

Ottery Christmas lights switch on 2021

The lights on Mill Street - Credit: Alex Walton

Ottery Christmas lights switch on 2021

Tina the Samosa Lady with her new Christmas pudding range - Credit: Alex Walton

Ottery Christmas lights switch on 2021

The Ottery Church choir - Credit: Alex Walton

Ottery Christmas lights switch on 2021

The Ottery Church choir - Credit: Alex Walton

Ottery Christmas lights switch on 2021

Laurie Palmer led the procession - Credit: Alex Walton

Ottery Christmas lights switch on 2021

The torch-lit procession marched through the square - Credit: Alex Walton

Ottery Christmas lights switch on 2021

Some of the event organisers at the switch on - Credit: Alex Walton

Ottery Christmas lights switch on 2021

The traction engines team - Credit: Alex Walton

Ottery Christmas lights switch on 2021

Rides aboard the traction engines were given around the town - Credit: Alex Walton

Ottery Christmas lights switch on 2021

The two traction engines proved a hit with the visitors - Credit: Alex Walton

Ottery Christmas lights switch on 2021

Ottery Christmas lights switch on 2021 - Credit: Alex Walton

Ottery Christmas lights switch on 2021

Ottery Christmas lights switch on 2021 - Credit: Alex Walton

Ottery Christmas lights switch on 2021

The traction engines provided rides around the town - Credit: Alex Walton


