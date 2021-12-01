Ottery's big switch on lights up the town

Carnival royalty Hermione Wood, Emerald Wood and Lucy Ryder switch on the lights - Credit: Alex Walton

It was Ottery St Mary’s turn to light up for Christmas on Friday, November 27, with the big switch-on taking place during the late-night shopping evening.

The evening began with a torchlit procession from the church to the town centre, led by the town crier Laurie Palmer.

He was followed by the carnival ‘royalty’, Hermione Wood, Emerald Wood and Lucy Ryder, and the La La Choir, singing as they walked.

The Christmas lights were then switched on outside the council offices with the Mayor, Vicky Johns, leading the proceedings.

The evening’s entertainment continued with carol singing in the square, led by the La La Choir, and there were also two traction engines giving people rides around the town centre. Other festive activities on the night included a Christmas craft market in Silver Street, and the Christmas Tree Festival in the church where dozens of decorated trees were on display.

