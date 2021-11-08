Sidmouth’s annual pantomime is back, as Sidmouth Amateur Dramatic Society bring a hilarious and up-to-date version of Dick Whittington to the Manor Pavilion Theatre. New faces and old contribute to the antics, with a script full of jokes and visual fun.

The cast includes a large energetic group of youngsters from the under-18 section of the society, who play two teams of Ratlings - the trainee gang members led by the evil and intimidating King Rat, played by Gavin Haines.

A familiar face with the Axminster drama group, Isobel Blandamer leads the cast as Dick Whittington, with Ellen Cox and Shona Murdoch sharing the role of his sweetheart Alice.

Talented students from the Funkyfeet School of Dance, led by Emma Wilson, return as part of the ensemble cast.

Performances take place on December 18, 19, 20, 27,28, 29, 30 and 31 and January 1 2022. Tickets can be purchased online at www.manorpavilion.com or by calling the box office 01395 514413 .







