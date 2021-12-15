News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

Christmas services at Ottery St Mary Parish Church

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 9:07 AM December 15, 2021
Ottery church will be hosting a cream-tea afternoon this month

Ottery St Mary Parish Church - Credit: Alex Walton

A carol service will be held at Ottery’s St Mary Parish Church on Sunday, December 19, starting at 6.30pm. 

Because of Covid restrictions, face coverings must be worn inside the church, and the doors will remain open for ventilation, so warm clothing will be needed. 

Also as a Covid precaution, the usual extra chairs will not be set out inside the church, so seating will be on a first come, first served basis. Anyone who arrives after the church is full is very welcome to remain outside to listen to the carols. 

The Christingle and Crib service at 4pm on Christmas Eve will now take place outside in the churchyard. Children are being asked to come dressed as their favourite nativity character – again, in warm clothing. 

The Midnight Communion at 11.30pm on Christmas Eve is expected to take place as planned in church, as is the 10.30am Communion service on Christmas Day. 


East Devon News
Ottery St Mary News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Antiques on High in Sidmouth

Opinion

'Sidmouth's late-night shopping event was not what we hoped for'

Vincent Page

Author Picture Icon
Christmas lights in Connaught Gardens, Sidmouth

'Magical' lights and festive market offer new Christmas experience in...

Philippa Davies and Maria McCarthy

Logo Icon
Police cordon

UPDATE: Man dies after A3052 accident

Philippa Davies

person
Old oak in Gilchrist Fields Sidmouth

Opinion

'You can't see the trees for the wood in Sid Valley'

Ed Dolphin

person