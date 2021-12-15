A carol service will be held at Ottery’s St Mary Parish Church on Sunday, December 19, starting at 6.30pm.

Because of Covid restrictions, face coverings must be worn inside the church, and the doors will remain open for ventilation, so warm clothing will be needed.

Also as a Covid precaution, the usual extra chairs will not be set out inside the church, so seating will be on a first come, first served basis. Anyone who arrives after the church is full is very welcome to remain outside to listen to the carols.

The Christingle and Crib service at 4pm on Christmas Eve will now take place outside in the churchyard. Children are being asked to come dressed as their favourite nativity character – again, in warm clothing.

The Midnight Communion at 11.30pm on Christmas Eve is expected to take place as planned in church, as is the 10.30am Communion service on Christmas Day.



