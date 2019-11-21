Advanced search

Do some Christmas shopping at Escot's Artisan Fair

PUBLISHED: 18:51 21 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:51 21 November 2019

Artisan Fair at Escot. Picture: The Creative Business Network

Archant

There is a chance to find unusual Christmas gifts while supporting local craftspeople at Escot on Saturday, November 23.

An Artisan Fair takes place from 10am until 4pm, with stalls selling

items including candles, glassware, homewares, soft furnishings, prints, cards, hats and gloves, jewellery and ceramics.

There will be a craft workshop inside the house, and Bushcraft outdoors.

The event has been organised by Helen Bottrill, of The Creative Business Network, whose work encourages artisans and crafters in the region.

She said: "By shopping for Christmas at Escot, people will have the chance to purchase beautiful, quirky gifts whilst showing support for smaller, independent businesses at the same time."

Hot and cold food and drinks will be available, including mulled wine.

Admission to the fair, and parking, are free.

Visitors can also pay £10.50 for adults and £8.50 for children, to wander around Wildwood Escot, in the grounds of the house.

There are red squirrels, wolves, lynx and other animals once native to Britain.

