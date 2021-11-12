Christmas shopping in Sidmouth: 7 great places to go
- Credit: Sidmouth Town Council
Christmas shopping should be a pleasure, not a chore. And that’s just what it is in Sidmouth, where there’s a wealth of independent traders offering all sorts of special, unusual gifts that show you’ve really thought about what people would like. Here are just a few of the shops where you might find the perfect present for someone you love.
1 - Santi Market, Fore Street. Relatively new to Sidmouth – the shop opened in July – this is the place to find beautiful home accessories, jewellery, handbags and much more, all ethically sourced from around the world.
2 - Kingfisher Cards & Gifts, High Street: A one-stop shop for all your Christmas cards and wrappings, as well as a range of unusual contemporary gifts.
3 - Libra Court, off Fore Street: Home to the pottery painting studio Something Lovely, two art shops and a range of pop-up outlets. How about a pet portrait as a present for someone who loves animals?
4 - Staying with animals – if you’ve got a dog lover in your life, have a look around Toto’s in Prospect Place. It sells a range of accessories and treats for dogs, including some special Christmas items.
5 - Do you know someone who loves gin? A bottle of Sidmouth Gin’s Christmas Cheer would go down a treat. The shop in Church Street also sells a range of culinary and skincare products made of seaweed.
6 - There are Christmas Craft Fairs at Kennaway House on Friday, November 26 and Saturday 27. The Christmas Food & Craft Village will be open in Manor Road car park from Tuesday, December 7 to Sunday 12.
Finally and most obviously, a festive shopping trip wouldn’t be complete without a visit to Ebenezer’s Christmas Shop, for decorations, seasonal accessories and presents.
Sidmouth’s Christmas lights will be switched on at 5.30pm on Saturday, November 20, and the late-night shopping event will be on Friday, December 3.