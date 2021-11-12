Sidmouth's Christmas lights display in 2019 - this year's switch-on will be on Saturday, November 20. - Credit: Sidmouth Town Council

Christmas shopping should be a pleasure, not a chore. And that’s just what it is in Sidmouth, where there’s a wealth of independent traders offering all sorts of special, unusual gifts that show you’ve really thought about what people would like. Here are just a few of the shops where you might find the perfect present for someone you love.

1 - Santi Market, Fore Street. Relatively new to Sidmouth – the shop opened in July – this is the place to find beautiful home accessories, jewellery, handbags and much more, all ethically sourced from around the world.

Sarita Andrews, who owns the new Santi store in Fore Street along with Steve - Credit: Steve Andrews

2 - Kingfisher Cards & Gifts, High Street: A one-stop shop for all your Christmas cards and wrappings, as well as a range of unusual contemporary gifts.

3 - Libra Court, off Fore Street: Home to the pottery painting studio Something Lovely, two art shops and a range of pop-up outlets. How about a pet portrait as a present for someone who loves animals?

Christmas pottery items at Something Lovely, Sidmouth - Credit: Something Lovely

4 - Staying with animals – if you’ve got a dog lover in your life, have a look around Toto’s in Prospect Place. It sells a range of accessories and treats for dogs, including some special Christmas items.

5 - Do you know someone who loves gin? A bottle of Sidmouth Gin’s Christmas Cheer would go down a treat. The shop in Church Street also sells a range of culinary and skincare products made of seaweed.

Sidmouth Gin's Christmas Cheer and Crabapple Liqueur - Credit: Sidmouth Gin

6 - There are Christmas Craft Fairs at Kennaway House on Friday, November 26 and Saturday 27. The Christmas Food & Craft Village will be open in Manor Road car park from Tuesday, December 7 to Sunday 12.

Finally and most obviously, a festive shopping trip wouldn’t be complete without a visit to Ebenezer’s Christmas Shop, for decorations, seasonal accessories and presents.

Sidmouth’s Christmas lights will be switched on at 5.30pm on Saturday, November 20, and the late-night shopping event will be on Friday, December 3.