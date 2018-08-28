What fun will you be up to this Christmas?

From portraying Alan Sugar to performing throughout the pubs, here are some of your Christmas traditions.

Debbie and Tony Pearce, who live near Ottery St Mary, get creative every year as they delight friends and family with quirky Christmas cards.

The tradition of a custom-made card really took off in 2012 when Tony suggested a Strictly Come Dancing recreation and the pair decorated the inside of the cards with an image of them dressed as the show’s four judges.

The television and film portrayals have continued year after year with shows such as The Apprentice, Great British Bake Off and The Two Ronnies being faithfully recreated.

The demand has grown and grown, with the couple sending their cards to a professional printing firm for the first time this year – but the 2018 theme is a closely guarded secret for now, while friends and family eagerly anticipating the arrival of the card on their doormats.

For Christopher Holland, town clerk and principal trombone in the Sidmouth Town Band, the festivites really start on Christmas Eve as the whole band goes carolling in the evening around various pubs and hotels.

The tradition has been going for years and has been passed on through generations of band members – and it is still warmly received by the residents.

The band work their way around the town, moving in out of the cold, to perform in crowded hotels and pubs before enjoying some warming liquid at the end of their show. It is a traditional and cheerful way to start the real festive period so keep your eyes peeled this Christmas Eve.

The tradition of the Rhodes family is one that has Charly has continued since she was a little girl.

Now with kids of her own, the family starts the celebration on Christmas Eve, dressing up in pyjamas and watching a festive film. The kids set out mince pies and carrots for the reindeers before being in bed by nine, ready for the big day. In the morning, the children awake to see the living room door has been dressed in wrapping paper and they start with stockings on the parent’s bed.

After breakfast, the kids are allowed one present before heading to church. The family returns home where they eat a roast lamb instead of the traditional turkey and the rest of the presents are opened.

The day concludes with a Christmas film, before the children drift off to sleep.