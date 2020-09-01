Advanced search

Volunteer appeal to help run Sidmouth’s new charity shop

PUBLISHED: 17:00 01 September 2020

Sidmouth's new Children's Hospice South West charity shop. Picture: CHSW

CHSW

Sidmouth’s new Children’s Hospice South West charity shop is looking for volunteers to help run it.

The shop opened on August 12 in the former New Look premises in Fore Street, selling men’s, women’s and children’s clothes and accessories.

Manager Emma-Louise Lee said she would be ‘hugely grateful’ to anyone who can spare a few hours a week, in the short or longer term.

She said: “Volunteering in our charity shops is one of the most popular ways to support the charity and there’s a role to suit everyone, from creating shop displays and sorting stock, to serving and chatting to customers.

“You can choose your own hours, gain skills to use for the future and meet like-minded people. You’ll be part of a happy, friendly team and know that you’re making a difference.”

To find out more, call the shop on 01395 514155, email sidmouth.shop@chsw.org.uk or pop in for a chat.

