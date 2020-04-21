Sidmouth youth minister offers Bible stories on video and a family day of prayer over Covid-19

Sid Valley Mission Community

Since the Happy Feet toddler group cannot meet during coronavirus lockdown, the minister Kirsty Hammond is videoing herself telling a Bible story on the group’s Facebook page every Tuesday morning.

The videos are also available on the All Saints Church’s YouTube channel, along with prayers and talks by the vicar David Caporn and other members of the church.

The Sunday morning church services are streamed online as well.

Mrs Hammond said video has proved invaluable during the lockdown.

“It’s a way of reaching people in a safe way, an open way of people seeing what we do, what we are about without having to come along,” she said.

“We are always active on Facebook, but it’s more to let people know about our events.

“It’s not the same as face to face contact, being and worshipping in church together and being there to give someone hug or offer a tissue.

“But for now, our virtual coffee after church and our Zoom youth meetings, home group meetings and prayer meetings are the next best thing we can have.

“I just am so encouraged of how active and alive we are, and also being able to assist folk who are self-isolating, we can use technology to help us.

“But we are looking forward to the day when with our awesome band we will be worshipping and praising God, together.”

Families are being encouraged to join a day of prayer focused on the Covid-19 crisis this Sunday, April 26.

Mrs Hammond has emailed members of the church inviting them to commit to a 30-minute period of praying for all those affected by the coronavirus, during which they can also be drawing, writing or listening to music together.

She said: “We have such lovely families and when sometimes we feel helpless, we can and should always pray. It will be out of some of their comfort zones, but amazing things happen when we start praying.”

The church is also signed up to the ‘24/7 prayer movement’, a global online community.

