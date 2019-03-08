Advanced search

All called upon to join cigarette butt clean up

PUBLISHED: 15:33 22 March 2019

A bid to clean up all the cigarette butts in Sidmouth has been launched by the town’s plastic warriors.

The next clean up event will take place on Saturday, March 23, starting and ending at Dukes, on The Esplanade.

The plastic warriors plan to record the worst areas while doing their litterpicks, before applying for funding to install cigarette bins.

Denise Bickley, of Sidmouth Plastic Warriors, has invited the town to join in on the clean up between 2pm and 3pm.

Gloves, bags and litter pickers are available but if you have your own then please bring them. Teams of at least two would be best, in order to fill in the basic tally sheets clearly.

There will be a (very small) prize for the winning team who bring back the most butts.

Denise said: “The secondary aim of this day is to inform smokers of the plastic and toxins in the butts, and that when they are on the ground they will end up in the sea if not picked up.

Visit sidmouthplasticwarriors.org for more information.

