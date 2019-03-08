Advanced search

Roll up, roll up, for John Lawson's Circus in Ottery

PUBLISHED: 12:00 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:07 12 July 2019

Aerial performer at the circus. Picture: John Lawson's Circus

Aerial performer at the circus. Picture: John Lawson's Circus

John Lawson's Circus

The circus is coming to town…..

Traditiional entertainment at the circus. Picture: John Lawson's Circus

Multi award winning John Lawson's Circus is currently on tour in the South West and will be visiting Ottery St Mary from Monday, July 15 to Wednesday 17.

The 2019 show, introduced by Ringmaster Attila Endresz, includes Clown Rudi from Italy; aerial straps performers Dream Together; Gigolina from the Ukraine with his comedy trampoline act; plate-spinning and amazing uni-cycling by Viktor and Julia from the Moscow State Circus; Miss Claire Marie's Bubble Fantasy; Keyla Remaches' fabulous laser lights show; teenage tennis raquet juggler Rico Brukson; Miss Elena on the aerial silks, knife-throwing with The Marshalls, and lots more.

It all takes place in a Big Top 24 metres in diameter, which seats up to 500 people in comfort, with a mixture of chairs and tiered bucket seating.

The circus will be at Millennium Green, Mill Green, Ottery St Mary, and tickets are £12 for adults, £10 for OAPs and children. Visit the website for times and a discount ticket offer.

