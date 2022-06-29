Circus proposed for Sidmouth next year

The circus could be coming to town next summer.

Newton Poppleford Primary School had been hoping to host a circus on its school field in July 2023 to raise money for its PTFA – but the field is not big enough.

So instead, the PTFA is seeking permission from Sidmouth Town Council to use The Ham as a venue on Friday, July 14, 2023, with tickets on sale to the general public.

The request will be considered at the council’s Trustee Committee meeting this coming Monday, July 4.

If permission is given, a big top with capacity for 600 people will set up on the morning of July 14 2023 and the circus will take place from 6pm until 8pm that evening. The big top will be dismantled later the same evening and the circus company will leave early the following morning.

The trustees, meeting on Monday, may decide to request further information on the circus arrangements, or they could make a decision based on the evening’s discussions.